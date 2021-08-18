Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Rankings After Week 1: Check Positions

The ranking for Bigg Boss OTT contestants is changing constantly and every time we have new names in the top ranking. A few days ago, we had Shamita Shetty on top after fans voted for her and saved her from elimination. But once again the rankings have changed.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Sunday, we saw Urfi Javed get evicted. She came into the nominations after Zeeshan replace her with Divya Agarwal as a connection. She was bitter about the whole experience as the concept of connection is what ruined everything and brought an early end to her Bigg Boss journey.

Getting to the rankings this week, we have Pratik Sehejpal on top. He got the highest number of votes and is on the top spot right now. Next, we have Shamita Shetty on No.2. Her fanbase is voting well for her and has managed to save her from last week’s elimination as well. Then it is Ridhima pandit followed by Akshara Singh.

Zeeshan Khan is next and he is going stable for now. He is neither in the top position nor in the bottom. Just safe in between and away from elimination. Then it is Divya Agarwal. She was in the top 5, initially but now things have taken a turn. Raqesh Bapat comes next as he is playing his game well and has not gotten into any controversy.

Next are Nishant Bhatt, Milind Gaba, and Moose Jattana, and on final and last and position is Neha Bhasin. She has got the least number of votes and is currently in the last position.