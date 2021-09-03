Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Urfi Javed Trolled For Her Ripped Fashion

The Colors reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. It has been going well, not that good with the ratings but overall the viewers are liking the show. All the contestants entered the OTT house with a partner/connection. Urfi Javed and Zeeshan Khan were the connection but during a task, she was replaced and ended up in nominations.

Urfi became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. Recently she was photographed at an airport. What took everyone by surprise was her attire. She wore denim jeans along with a ripped jacket that was way too short. Well, short enough to give a peek of her bra. She posed happily for the cameras but when the pictures came out, she was heavily trolled by netizens.

Many trolled her and said that probably her shirt was eaten by the rats. The users commented by saying that, ‘we will get you a stylist, don’t worry.’ Her ripped denim look did not work out with the fans who claimed that she could have done better than that.

The Puncch Beat actor entered the house with Zeeshan Khan as her connection. But during a buzzer task, the boys were given a chance to swap their partners and Zeeshan replaced Urfi with Divya Agarwal which landed her in elimination and eventually led to her eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Netizens joked later on that when Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the house for his ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi was the happiest person. Currently, there are no rumours of Zeeshan entering back into the house.