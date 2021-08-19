Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh To Get Eliminated This Weekend?

Things are pretty tense in the Bigg Boss house right now. All the contestants are fighting each other in the house and are seen passing nasty comments on the fellow contestant. Two participants who are always seen fighting are Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty.

Since Day 1, these two have been fighting over petty issues and the squabbling just keeps increasing. The matter can be trivial, but these two will end up fighting violently over it. What comes as an issue is that during the fights between Akshara and Shamita, the former always ends up bringing Shamita’s age as an insult. It has not just happened once, but several times. Akshara time and again reminds everyone of Shamita’s age and insults her.

Even in the recent episode, she was seen age-shaming Shamita. Even the audience is not happy with how Akshara has been behaving. She is getting enough votes as of now, but soon when the nomination time comes, it will become difficult for her to turn the viewers in her favour.

Also Read: Move Over Body-Shaming, Bigg Boss OTT All About Age Shame!

In the recent promo released for BB OTT, we can see Shamita and Akshara have gotten into a fight once again. Akshara says that Shamita is of her mother’s age but still doesn’t know how to speak with others respectfully. This is not the first time that Akshara has done something like this. She often brings up Shamita’s age as an insult.

Looking at the audience's reaction, we can say that Akshara Singh is not in their good books. Viewers are not very happy with how she is behaving. Fighting is common in the Bigg Boss house, you will have arguments when you are living under the same roof, but constantly age-shaming someone is not acceptable. If things keep going this way, the audience will not vote for her and instead nominate Akshara for eviction this week.