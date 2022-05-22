Bigg Boss Nonstop Winner Cash Prize: How Much Did Bindu Madhavi Get

Finally, Bigg Boss Non Stop ended. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT became one of the most viewed shows and people went gaga over the show. Bindu Madhavi, one of the strongest contestants of the show emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, whereas Akhil Sarthak was the first runner-up of the show. Bindu Madhavi impressed the audience with her performance and behavior in the tasks. She gave her best in every game from day one of the show. Bindu and Akhil Sarthak gave stiff competition to each other and reached the grand finale episode.

Bindu was highly predicted as the winner in the last few weeks. Bindu's fans tried hard to keep her in the top position and their wish came true. Many people are curious about Bindu's earnings from Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Are you the one who wants to know Bindu's remuneration? According to sources, the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers have paid Bindu between Rs 2.5 and 3 lakh per week. Akhil and Bindu did not agree to Nagrajuna's deal, so winner will take home the title, including a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Well, we can say that Bindu got whopping amount from Bigg Boss Non Stop.