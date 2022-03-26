Bigg Boss Nonstop Viewership to Drop For This Reason!

Bigg Boss Non Stop, also known as Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, is managing to keep the audience under its grip and getting good viewership. But it is worth mentioning here that the Telugu Bigg Boss lovers are not showing a smuch interest in watching Bigg Boss Telugu OTT when compared to the TV version. The show is now only being streamed on the digital format and not TV. There is a huge craze for Bigg Boss Telugu show which is telecast on TV because everyone can watch it. But for the OTT format, users have to subscribe. Talking about the contestants, they are not providing content which compels the viewers to watch the episode. A section of the audience says that Bigg Boss OTT Telugu makers have failed to entertain the viewers in the new concept of the show.

As we all know, the IPL is going to start from today, and we live in a cricket crazy nation. So audience would rather prefer IPL over the Bigg Boss show, irrespective of how entertaining it is because matches always are thrilling. The chances of Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers switching to IPL is more as there is not much entertainment in the house. It is worth mentioning here that watching a show live 24/7 and waiting for something to happen for a long time gets boring for the viewers.

As per reports, most of the Big Boss Telugu OTT viewers prefer to watch promos or one-hour episodes. The captaincy task is underway right now. Shiva, Ajay, and Natraj Master are the three contenders for next week's captaincy. The promo shows that Akhil and Bindhu again get into a heated argument over the captaincy task.