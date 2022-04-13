Bigg Boss Nonstop Viewers Urge Nagarjuna to Reprimand Akhil Gang For Derogatory Comments on Bindhu

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewership has improved in the seventh week. Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers are asking host Nagarjuna to school Akhil, Natraj Master, Ashu, and Ajay for passing derogatory comments on Bindhu.

Akhil, Natraj Master, Ashu, and Ajay are a gang in the Bigg Boss Telugu house who are always seen talking about Bindhu in her absence. They recently made some cheap comments about her. But Bindhu is unaware of it. Bigg Boss Non Stop audience after sharing the video have branded Akhil, Natraj Master, Ashu, and Ajay as the worst gang and slammed Ashu for passing vulgar comments about Bindhu being a woman.

They say that Ashu is jealous of Bindhu as she looks beautiful and she and Akhil always discusses about Bindhu with Ashu.

The video which has gone viral on social media platforms shows Akhil, Natraj Master, Ashu, and Ajay using disrespectful words for Bindhu. Regardless, the words and their conversation are unclear, but Bindhu fans and netizens have advised them to respect women. A section of the audience has also requested host Nagarjuna to take a stand and eliminate Natraj Master.

Check out what Bigg Boss Nonstop viewers are saying on the issue