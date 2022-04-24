Bigg Boss Nonstop: Netizens Slam Akhil for Influencing Housemates Against Bindhu

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is getting a massive response from the audiences and is having a good viewership. The contestants in the house are giving their best in the tasks and are making the audience hooked to their TV sets. It's the weekend and it's elimination time. As per the social media source, Ajay got a red card from the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. And in yesterday's episode contestants nominated Mitra as the worst performer. Anyway, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers slam Akhil for influencing Mitra against Bindhu. Akhil and Bindhu always have issues and get into ugly arguments and fights over the tasks and nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers say that Akhil is always seen talking and back bitching about Bindhu with other contestants. They say that Akhil is jealous of Bindhu and he knows she is a stronger contestant than him which is why he is trying to influence other contestants to turn against Bindhu. Anyway, Akhil and Bindhu are having their own plus and minus points. So let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Non Stop makers have in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.