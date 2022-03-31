Bigg Boss Nonstop Exposes Akhil's Two Faces

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestants are on fire. Contestants have been currently assigned a court task. Mumaith Khan re-entered the show as Judge, Natraj Master is Akhil's lawyer, and Shiva is Bindhu's lawyer. A few contestants are supporting Akhil and a few are supporting Bindhu.

In the task, the Akhil team is trying to prove Bindhu's mistake while Bindhu's team is trying to prove Akhil is wrong. Meanwhile, Akhil and other contestants are targeting Bindhu and want to pull her confidence down. However, Bindhu is not budging, she is going all out to defend herself.

If you can go to the recap of last week's captaincy task fight between Akhila and Bindhu, you would know that Akhil is the one who first provoked Bindhu by mentioning she is playing with support from her friends.

According to Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers, Akhil started provoking Bindhu when she was not even talking to him, asking her how many times she became a captaincy contender. From there, Bindhu started defending herself by arguing with Akhil, and he used a sympathy card when he got to know that Bindhu was raising valid points. Even Bindhu apologized to Akhil this week and cleared the issues with him. But during the court task, Akhil and his team pointed out that Bindhu said sorry to escape nominations, and Akhil also supported that point.

Now, a section of the viewers feel that Akhil's double standard game is affecting his vote bank and Bindhu is getting huge support from Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers. The audience feel that Akhil is repeating his game strategy by using a female contestant to prove his strength.

As per Bigg Boss Telugu OTT live, Mumaith Khan supported Akhil which upset the viewers. They were disappointed with Mumaith Khan's judgment. Bindhu's team will not be captaincy contenders for this week and two contestants from the Bindhu team might perform.