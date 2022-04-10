Bigg Boss Nonstop Double Elimination: Mumaith and Sravanthi in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has completed six weeks with good viewership. For the last two weeks, Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers have been glued to their phones and laptops to watch the show. Akhil and Bindhu's fight, Akhil group's ugly arguments against Bindhu, and Shiva's comedy—have all contributed to making Bigg Boss OTT Telugu a popular show.

Talking about the sixth-week elimination Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, and Mithra. Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi are in the nomination list. As we mentioned earlier, Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, and Mahesh Vitta are in the safe zone. Ashu Reddy, Mithra. Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi are said to be in the danger zone.

According to the buzz on the social media platforms, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are planning double elimination this weekend. Speculation is rife that Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi might face the axe for the sixth week of elimination. As per analysts, Mumaith Khan is the extra contestant in the glass house as she re-entered the house via wild card. It seems like Mumaith was brought to the Bigg Boss Non Stop house again hoping she would provide good content. However, she failed to add any masala to the show. Instead, she is always seen with Ajay and Akhil. Sravanthi is said to have got the lowest voting percentage.

Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Non-Stop makers have in store.