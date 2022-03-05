Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Why Mitraw Could Be Evicted From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Viewership dropped as live streaming of the show stopped, and netizens were not showing any more interest in watching the show. Netizens cited that the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers broke their promise of providing 24/7 non-stop entertainment and fooled the viewers. Furthermore, they claim that Bigg Boss OTT Telugu does not have any content that can grab the audience's attention to watch the show. The contestants in the Bigg Boss glasshouse are dull and are not trying to impress the Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop viewers.

The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Sarayu, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Mitraw, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Mumaith Khan. As we said earlier, Sarayu and Mitraw are in the danger zone. According to the social media chatter, Mitraw had many chances to get red from the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show. But as the producers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop may save Sarayu for controversial fights and viral content. Mitraw is not providing any content, and as we know, show makers do keep those contestants who will not provide content in the show. Mitraw's performance is also not up to the mark compared to Saryu and Mumaith Khan. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu makers are planning.

