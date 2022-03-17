Bigg Boss Non Stop: Is This Why is Akhil Targeting Bindhu

Bigg Boss Non-Stop aka Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is getting good response from the audience. However, the drama in the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu house is not at the expected level. Besides, the reasons for the fights between contestants are also silly, feel the netizens. Contestants in the house are trying their best to entertain the audience. Warriors and Challengers teams are playing good, but according to social media talks, challengers are playing much better than the warriors despite the fact that they were ex-contestants and already know the tricks of the game in Bigg Boss Telugu. Ariyana and Tejaswi, Natraj Master and Shiva, and Akhil - Bindhu Madhavi are at loggerhead.

Akhil and Bindhu have developed differences and arguing from day one of the show. Akhil is always seen pointing out Bindhu's mistakes for silly reasons. Netizens say that Akhil is taunting Bindhu to ensure his game strategy dominates, but Bindhu is proving that his game strategy is nothing compared to hers.

A section of the audience feels that Akhil is trying to provoke Bindhu so he can emerge as a stronger candidate. Meanwhile, in yesterday's nomination task, Akhil and Bindhu got into a heated argument over the reason for nomination. Based on these fights, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are supporting Bindhu. Whom do you support, Akhil or Bindhu? Comment below.