Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Is This Why Akhil Targeted Bindhu?

Hey Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers! Are you bored with the funny talks and warm-up tasks in the house? If so, then get ready to watch high drama fights and clashes between contestants over the tasks. Akhil and Bindhu have been having a word war for the last two days. Netizens say that Akhil is targeting Bindhu as she is the strongest contestant and he is trying to play his game strategy on her. But she is giving it back to Akhil. We can say that Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers are loving Bindhu's game strategy and attitude. In the recent promo, Akhil was warning Bindhu to not to show her attitude towards him, but Bindhu gave a strong reply to Akhil.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers say that Akhil is overconfident and is acting like a superstar of the house. It is worth mentioning that the audience are getting irked with Akhil's attitude toward challengers. They say that Akhil is trying to create drama and fights for screen space, and targeting Bindhu, as he knows she is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Anyway, Twitter is flooded with tweets and memes on Akhil and Bindhu fights, and arguments. So my dear readers guess who is correct, either Bindhu or Akhil. Then whom do you support? We are eager to know your opinion. Comment below.

