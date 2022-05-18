Bigg Boss Non Stop: What if There's A Tie Between Akhil and Bindu Madhavi?

Hotstar's Bigg Boss Non Stop is one of the most loved shows on the OTT platform right now with viewers and fans of contestants showering their love. Nagarjuna is one of the main reasons for the show becoming popular among the public. There are three more days for the grand finale round that will be aired on May 21. Bigg Boss Non Stop has become the most talked about show on social media. The season became extremely popular because of Akhil and Bindu Madhavi. Though this season did not see any romantic track, the show still managed to grab the headlines for all the noise made by the contestants.

We all know that Akhil Sarthak and Bindu Madhavi are in the race to lift the Bigg Boss Non Stop trophy. Both Bindu and Akhil have a huge fan base. Their fans are working hard to ensure their favourite contestant wins the title. In the last two weeks, Akhil and Bindu have been earning equal number of votes during every nomination. Netizens are excepting that there could be a tie between Akhil and Bindu Madhavi. If there is a tie, HotStar might split the prize money between them.

For those closely following the show from day one, the audience have been betting on Akhil and Bindu to be the winner and runner up of the show. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are crossing their fingers for their favorite contestant to bag the trophy.