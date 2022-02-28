Bigg Boss Non Stop: Warriors Vs Challengers, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Non Stop house is buzzing with activity. We already told you that the makers have assigned the Challengers Vs Warriors task in which former contestants of BB were pitted against newbies/first time entrants. The Warriors team has started playing the game and is giving tough competition to the challengers. In the nomination task, the challengers mostly nominated Natraj Master, because of which he lashed out at the challengers. Natraj Master breaks down and apologizes to the challengers should he have committed any mistakes. After this, netizens say that Natraj Master has started a safe game. On the other hand, Ariyana is giving back-to-back punches to challengers, and challenger Mitraw and Ariyana were seen getting into a heated argument over the nomination reason. Even Sarayu does not accept Shiva's reason for nomination because of which they argued.

The Warriors team has an advantage because they already have experience in the house and they know how to deal with a situation. So it is worth mentioning here that challengers might take some time to understand the warriors' game strategy. Anyway, the nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Sarayu, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Mitraw, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Mumaith Khan.

