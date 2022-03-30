Bigg Boss Non Stop Viewers Slam Akhil

Big Boss Non Stop Warrior contestant Akhil is receiving hatred from Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers. Akhil was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. In the past season, Akhil gained huge popularity for his attitude and his romance with Monal. But in Bigg Boss Non Stop, viewers are not liking Akhil's behaviour towards other contestants, especially Bindhu Madhavi.

As you all know, Akhil has some issue or the other with Bindhu Madhavi during in every task they play. Akhil tries to point at Bindhu's game plan and gets into an argument after Bindhu proves his argument is wrong. In yesterday's nomination escape task, Bindhu dipped her footwear in paint to escape nominations. But Natraj Master swapped Bindhu again and saved Mahesh Vitta. Bindhu and Akhil had an argument about who deserved to be nominated.

The Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers did not like the way Akhil behaved with Bindhu. They are slamming Akhil for his attitude and behavior. Netizens say that Akhil is being fake and his relationship as a friend with other contestants is only for his use. A section of the audience says that Akhil is overconfident and selfish. Even Akhil's friend Sravanthi is also talking behind Akhil's back, saying he is selfish. It now seems like Akhil will lose his popularity and game if he continues to show attitude and acts smart with other contestants. there is also a chance of him getting eliminated. However, equations in the Bigg Boss house always change, so let's wait and watch if Bindhu and Akhil become good friends or not.