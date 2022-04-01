Bigg Boss Non Stop: Tejasswi or Sravanthi Who Will Get Exit Pass?

Bigg Boss OTT Telugu will complete the fifth week of its run and enter the sixth week. The show is creating a new record in terms of viewership. Bigg Boss nonstop contestants are giving good content with their attention grabbing techniques. Currently, the captaincy task is underway in which Bindhu and Akhil teams are participating.

Without fights and arguments, there is no entertainment in the Bigg Boss house. Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results, the voting percentage is changing each day. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Bindhu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Shiva, Ariyana, Tejasswi, Mitra, and Sravanthi.

Going by the voting results, Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, and Ariyana are in the safe zone. Anil Rathod, Mitra, Tejasswi, and Sravanthi are in the danger zone. As per unofficial Bigg Boss Non Stop voting results, Tejasswi is at the bottom with fewer votes, and Bindhu Madhavi is topping the vote polls with the highest number of votes.

Check out the voting percentage

Bindhu Madhavi- 78.9%

Shiva- 65.04%

Ariyana- 55.16%

Anil Rathod- 32%

Mitra- 28.17%

Tejasswi- 13%

Sravanthi- 16%