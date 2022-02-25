Bigg Boss Non Stop Shooting Begins Today

Bigg Boss Non Stop, popularly known as Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, is going to kick-start from tomorrow, that is February 26, 2022. So, according to sources, the shooting for Bigg Boss Non Stop show has begun today. A source in the know says that Bigg Boss Non Stop contestants have finished the stage performance and Nagarjuna is welcoming the contestants to the Bigg Boss Non Stop house. As per the buzz on social media, the names of rumored contestants includeAkhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory, RJ Chaithu, Roll Rida, Hamida, Mumaith Khan, Anchor Shiva, Natraj Master, and Tejaswi Madiwada.

Bigg Boss Non Stop will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The contestants will be locked up in the house for 70 days. Speculation is rife that Bigg Boss Non Stop makers are planning something unique to grab the attention of the viewers. As we said earlier, the Bigg Boss OTT show will be a different concept when compared to the Bigg Boss television show. The Bigg Boss NonStop makers are bringing in ex-contestants back to the Bigg Boss show. This has increased the curiosity among Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, who are excited to see the contestants from previous seasons making an appearance on the show.

At this point, we can say that top contestants from every season will be participating in the Bigg Boss Non Stop show. So let us wait and watch what the makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.