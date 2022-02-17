Bigg Boss Non Stop Rumoured Contestants Under Quarantine

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, titled "Bigg Boss Non Stop," has been making the headlines since the day Hotstar released the logo and promo. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show. The Bigg Boss Non Stop is the OTT reality show that will only premiere on the OTT platform—DisneyPlus Hotstar. There is a lot of speculation over the difference between television Bigg Boss and OTT Bigg Boss. So let us explain to you Bigg Boss OTT will have a 24/7 live stream whereas television Bigg Boss will have only one hr episode. The live will be available only for the subscribers of Hotstar, non subscribers will have one-hour episode only on Hotstar.

Talking about the concept, Bigg Boss NonStop makers are planning something unique to grab the audience attention. The show will run for 70 days with 14 contestants and the top five contestants will be chosen to make an entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu upcoming season.

for those curious about the rumored list of contestants to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house, here goes the names—Anchor Sravanthi, Anchor Shiva, Vishwak movie hero Arjun, Anil Rathod Model, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, 7 Arts Sarayu, Akhil, and Ariyana.

There is also widespread speculation that the contestants are in quarantine as the show starts on February 26.