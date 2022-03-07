Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Not Monal This Ex Contestant Might Enter Show

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu has completed its first week and entered its second week. The contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT glasshouse are giving their best and trying not to get into the nomination list. Anyway, no high drama has started yet. In the beginning, Bigg Boss Non-Stop show has witnessed a drop in viewership due to the live streaming issues. However, Bigg Boss OTT Telugu has resolved the issues. Mumaith Khan is the first contestant who got an exit pass from the Big Boss Non-Stop show.

There is a speculation going around on social media platforms about the wild card entry. According to rumors, the makers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop are planning to bring in Monal to increase viewership. As we all know, in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, Akhil and Monal's chemistry has increased the Star Maa TRP rating and grabbed the audience attention. Anyway, as Akhil is missing Monal, makers might plan for Monal's wild card entry. On the other hand, a few social media platforms say that not Monal, Sohel might enter the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu show. Because Ariyana and Sohel's funny fights and arguments have a huge craze in the public. We can say that either Monal or Sohel, if any one of them enters the show, the total game will be changed. Do you agree? Yes or no, comment below.