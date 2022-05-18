Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Finale Date, Timing, Cash Prize and More

The curtains will come down on the most watched Telugu OTT reality show—Bigg Boss Non Stop. Yes, just three days left for the show to end. Are you curious to know who will bag the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT trophy? So are we. All the contestants have given their their best and now we should wait and watch for the audience result.

Well, here's a reminder for you—the show makers will close the voting lines tonight at 11.56. So hurry up and vote for your favourite contestant. As per the buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT's most awaited episode, which is the grand finale, might air on May 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. Bindu Madhavi and Akhil Sarthak are making the headlines as the top contenders. The two are strong contestants who deserve to be in the Bigg Boss Non Stop Trophy race.

According to social media rumours, there may not be any guests at the finale. Like in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, host Nagarjuna will hand over the trophy to the winner. Talking about the Bigg Boss Nonstop winner's cash prize, buzz has it that the winner may take home a cash prize of around Rs 25 lakhs along with the Bigg Boss Non Stop trophy. The grand finale episode will air on HotStar at 6 pm on May 21. So stay tuned to Sakshi Post to know who will be the winner and runner up of Bigg Boss OTT Telugu.

