Bigg Boss Non Stop Finalists Positions as on Today 18 May 2022

There are three more days to go for the Bigg Boss Non Stop grand finale round. Who do you think will bag the trophy in the first season? We know it is unpredictable because from among the finalists, both Akhil, and Bindu Madhavi are strong contenders to clinch the title. Bindu's fans are trending her name on social media platforms as winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

The Bigg Boss Telugu audience has been hyperactive on social media since last week with the finale is approaching. A section of the audience is upset as the voting lines for the show is closing early. They have urged Hotstar makers to extend the voting deadline for one day. Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers are busy rooting for their favorite contestant and requesting the audience to vote for them. It appears that Bindu and Akhil have an equal score. However, audience voting decides the winner and, with a 1% voting difference, the contestant loses the trophy. So if you are checking the voting percentage of contestants. Then here you go...

Bindu Madhavi- 82.6%

Akhil Sarthak- 81.5%

Baba Bhaskar- 78.2%

Ariyana- 75%

Shiva- 70.8%

Anil- 65%

Mitraaw- 56.4%