Bigg Boss Non-Stop Contestants Who Will Battle to Enter BBT6

Finally, after a long wait, the Bigg Boss Non Stop curtains are up. Are you enjoying the show? Bigg Boss non-stop producers have brought back ex-contestants from previous Bigg Boss Telugu seasons as well as a few new contestants. If you are a Bigg Boss Telugu follower, then you would know that ex-contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house are strong, controversial, and in top position with a considerable fan following.

We can say that they played their game in the house with a few tricks, and if they continue to do so, definitely the show will have full content where viewers will enjoy it. Anyway, Bigg Boss Non-Stop is a different concept when compared to Bigg Boss television. The top five contestants will enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

In yesterday's Bigg Boss Non-Stop grand launch, Akkineni Nagarjuna welcomed the 18 contestants--Aishu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Mumaith Khan, Ajay Kathurvar, Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu, Ariyana Glory, Natraj Master, Sree Rapaka, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw Sharma, Tejaswi Madivada, Sarayu Roy, Shiva, Bindu Madhavi, Hamida, and Akhil Sarthak.

Ex Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu are Aishu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Mumaith Khan, Ariyana Glory, Natraj Master, Tejaswi Madivada, Sarayu Roy, Hamida, and Akhil Sarthak.

New Contestants: Ajay Kathurvar, Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu, Sree Rapaka, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw Sharma, Shiva, and Bindu Madhavi