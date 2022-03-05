Bigg Boss Non Stop: Check Out Groups In House

In every Bigg Boss show, contestants will emotionally connect with a few contestants, and they will unknowingly form a group of two or three or four and share their emotions. The Bigg Boss is all about the contestants' performances and grabbing the attention of the viewers. If you are a Bigg Boss show follower, then you might know that many of them will become close friends in the house and a few of them will become couples. Those bonds will continue after the contestants step out of the Bigg Boss glasshouse. Very rarely, a few of the contestants become enemies as well. It all depends on the game they play.

The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT started on February 26th, and Nagarjuna welcomed the 15 contestants of the Bigg Boss Non-Stop show. Aishu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Mumaith Khan, Ajay Kathurvar, Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu, Ariyana Glory, Natraj Master, Sree Rapaka, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw Sharma, Tejaswi Madivada, Sarayu Roy, Shiva, Bindu Madhavi, Hamida, and Akhil Sarthak are contestants who entered the show.

Talking about the groups in the Bigg Boss Non-Stop glasshouse, Akhil, Ajay, Sravanthi, and Mumaith Khan is part of one group. Mahesh, Sarayu, and Hamida form one of the other groups. Shiva, Bindu, are another group where Tejasswi, Anil, and Natraj Master are trying to mingle with other contestants.

