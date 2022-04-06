Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Bindhu Exposes Akhil and Ashu Groupism

With each passing day, there is something interesting cooking up in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss OTT Telugu has managed to grab the eyeballs of the viewers with its ugly fights, high voltage drama, betrayal, and friendships. In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigns captaincy tasks to the contestants, while a few contestants form a group and a few play favor of their friends by breaking the rules. As we all know, Bindhu and Akhil always get into a fight, except on weekends. Viewers uploaded a video of Bindhu, Akhil, and Ashu from today's Bigg Boss OTT Telugu live.

In the video, we can see that Akhil is robbing Ashu's robots, but Ashu supports him instead of stopping him. When Bindhu tries to snatch the robots Ashu holds Bindhu's hands. Bindhu points out to Akhil and says that they are resorting to groupism and that they are not playing their individual game. Even Ariyana questions Akhil over his act.

With this, Bindhu fans are saying that Bindhu has again proved that Akhil has lost his individuality.