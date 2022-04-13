Bigg Boss Non Stop Bindhu and Akhil Patch Up

Things in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT are changing each day from worst to best. Yes, surprisingly, Bindhu and Akhil are sharing a good bond as they are playing the seventh-week captaincy task together. It seems Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are happy to see Bindhu and Akhil getting along without fights and arguments for once.

In yesterday's task, Bindhu and Akhil gave their best performances and they won most of the games. Netizens say that Akhil is playing his game for the first time after six weeks without any support.

A section of the audience also say that Ashu, Ajay, and Natraj Master are spoiling Akhil's game. They feel that if Akhil avoids them he might end up as the winner or runner-up of the show.

We already told you that a video of Akhil, Ashu, Ajay and Natraj Master having a group discussion on Bindhu has gone viral. Bindhu fans say that Akhil's friendship with Bindhu is fake. Bindhu is unaware of what Akhil, Ashu, Ajay, and Natraj Master weee talking about her in her absence and the kind of comments they passed. However, Akhil seems to have changed his attitude towards Bindhu, and they might become good friends soon.

Bigg Boss OTT Telugu audience are of the view that Ashu is jealous of Akhil and Bindhu's bonding in the game. These kinds of issues are common in Bigg Boss house. The most hated contestants become the most loved contestants at the end of the show, like Ariyana and Sohel in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 and Prashanth S and Chandrachud in Bigg Boss Kannada season 4.

Do you want to see Akhil and Bindhu get along? Let us know your views in the comments.