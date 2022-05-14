Bigg Boss Non Stop 11th Week Danger Zone Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT completed its eleventh week and is entering into its thirteenth week. With the weekend here, Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers are eager to know which contestant got the red card for this week. According to sources, Taraka Ratna has entered Bigg Boss house for promotions. Ariyana Glory and Shiva won the vote appeal task. The Bigg Boss Non-Stop makers did not assign any physical tasks this week, and contestants had a good time with celebrities. After a long and heated argument, the contestants who got nominated for the 11th week elimination are Akhil, Anil, Bindu, Mitraaw, Baba Bhaskar, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Shiva. As per unofficial voting polls of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, Akhil and Bindu Madhavi are topping the polls with an equal score.

The contestants who are in the safe zone are Akhil, Bindu, Baba Bhaskar, Ariyana, and Shiva. Natraj Master, Anil, and Mitraaw are in the danger zone. With just one more week to go for Bigg Boss Non Stop grand finale, viewers are guessing that makers might plan double-elimination. There is a high likelihood of Mitraaw or Natraj Master to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Non Stop house. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu makers have in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

