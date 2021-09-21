Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Who Is The First Contestant To Be Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 started on September 19th, 2021 at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. A total of 15 contestants have entered the house. The 15 contestants are Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Mira Jagganath, Vikas Patil, Trupti Desai, Santosh Chaudhari, Vishal Nikam, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Avishkar Darvhekar, Surekha Kudachi, Gayatri Datar, Jay Dudhane, and Shiv Leela Patil.

In Monday's episode the first nomination task 'Taakau Ki Tikaau' took place in which the contestants have to push the contestant into the pool whom they want to nominate this week. Who is going to step out of the house is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. It is Bigg Boss, anything may happen. Let us wait for the weekend episode to know who will step out of the house.

