Bigg Boss Makers To Eliminate A Male Contestant Again?

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 this week will give a tough fight during eliminations this week. The contestants nominated for this week's elimination include Ravi, Sunny, Shanmukh, Lobo, Priya, Jessie, Maanas, Kajal and Hamida.

As per the unofficial voting trends, while Shannu is in the top position, Sunny, Ravi, Priya and Maanas are in the safe zone with a good number of votes. However, Kajal, Hamida, Jessie, and Lobo are in the danger zone as they have a lower voting percentage.

Bigg Boss viewers expect that RJ Kajal will be saved by the audience in the last minute as she is creating some amount of drama in some or the other way. A strong buzz suggests that even Hamida will be saved by the show makers as she has started a love track with Sree Ram Chandra and is also displaying her glamour quotient in the Bigg Boss House.

Now the remaining two contestants—Jessie and Lobo, have high chances of leaving the house this week. Let's wait for the weekend episode to know which contestant will get eliminated from the house.