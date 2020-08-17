HYDERABAD: Nagarjuna Akkineni impressed one and all with his unique promo to promote and announce the arrival of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The buzz about the show format for this season is completely mixed.

Some sources say that the number of contestants will be less and even the show will be wrapped in half the time than normal season. Other sources deny those reports.

Already Shraddha Das, Hamsanandini, Yamini Bhaskar are said to be entering the house as contestants. Now, we hear that Johnny Master and Singer Noel Sean have been confirmed to enter the house.

Johnny Master is a busy choreographer but the pandemic has limited his work options. Noel Sean is an actor and singer. Pandemic has left him with little work too, as there are no shootings or stage shows.

These two might be entering the house with fixed dates or number of days of stay, in mind as they might be thinking about rejoining film shoots whenever they start and not be stuck in the house letting others get their opportunities. Let's wait and see!