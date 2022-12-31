Bigg Boss Kannada Winners From Season 1 to 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has the highest TRP rating, and contestants entertained the audience with their high drama. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eager to know who will bag the trophy, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are in the talks for winner and runner up. Well, Divya Uruduga got eliminated in the fifth position. Divya Uruduga fans and BBK9 viewers call it an unfair elimination because, in an unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting result, Divya Uruduga was in third place.  Anyway, let us wait and watch who will walk out of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house with a trophy.

Bigg Boss Kannada Winners  Winner Name
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1 Vijay Raghavendra
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2 Akul Balaji
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3 Shruthi
 Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 Pratham
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 Chandan Shetty
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Shashi Kumar
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Shine Shetty
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Manju Pavagada
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Rakesh Adiga or Roopesh Shetty

