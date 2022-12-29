Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Winner Prediction

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is heading towards a grand finale, and contestants are enjoying their moments in the BBK9 glass house. BBK9 makers are making the contestants feel loved inside the house to give them a boost in the final week by inviting family members for a special episode.

In yesterday’s episode, Arvind KP entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house and surprised the audience. Arvind KP’s entry into the BBK9 house was the most awaited and viewers had an eye feast watching Arvind KP and Divya U together in the BBK house once again.

In the final week, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Rupesh Rajanna are left in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Aryavardhan got evicted in the mid-week elimination.

With just one more day left for the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale, BBK9 viewers have been frantically discussing on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are the top choice to be the winner and runner-up of the show.

A section of the audience says that Rakesh Adiga will bag the trophy and Roopesh Shetty will settle for the runner-up title. Let us wait and see who takes home the BBK9 trophy. Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.