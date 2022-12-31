Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Winner Declared?

BBK9 finals: The big day for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants and viewers has arrived. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are waiting to watch the season 9 grand finale because two strong contestants—Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga, are in head-to-head competition to lay their hands on the trophy.

Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans are not leaving any opportunity to kep them trending on social media. They are going all out to make sure their favourite BBK9 contestants remain in the top positions.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga fans are flooding Twitter with Rakesh Adiga BBK9 moments on #BBK9 pages. We can say that Roopesh Shetty's fans are lagging behind in promoting and trending him on social media.

A section of the audience has already declared on social media that Rakesh Adiga is the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. They are posting Rakesh Adiga posters as Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 winner and saying Roopesh Shetty is the runner-up. Following this, the audience is confused about the BBK9 winner and runner-up.

However, there has been no confirmation yet from the official announcement or notice of the BBK9 winner, so let us wait and watch tonight’s episode.

