Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Will Start on This Day

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada has been making headlines since the makers launched the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. Well, it was a shock to viewers who expected it to be Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. It seems like Bigg Boss Kannada makers are planning something big for the OTT version to grab the audience attention. It is known that all language Bigg Boss producers started their mini show on OTT and Kannada Bigg Boss was a bit late for some reason. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1 OTT will last for 45 days and 18 contestants will be locked in the glasshouse. The top 5 contestants might enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

It is known that BBK OTT season 1 will launch on August 6th at 7 pm and end on September 17th. The show will be aired live on Voot. So there are a lot of questions flooding Colors Kannada about when Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will be launched. According to the sources, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 might start in the mid-week of October. That is, after the wrap of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 within a month, the TV show might start. Let’s wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Kannada makers have in store for viewers.