Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Will Be Massive In All Aspects, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada is the most happening reality show on the small screen. The Bigg Boss Kannada makers are all set to launch season 9 in August mid-week. The promo shoot of Kichcha Sudeep wrapped up last week. BBK 9 promo might launch in July last week. The contestants who are rumored to enter the BBK 9 glasshouse are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma. Anyway, the contestants are yet to be confirmed officially.

We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 received a massive response from the viewers and it was a huge hit. Thanks to Aravind KP and Divya U's chemistry and Prashanth and Chandrachud's controversial fights. The audience loved the season 8 tasks and the way the game was planned and they are expecting much more from Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. As per the reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning something bigger to grab the viewers. The reports say that there might be special tasks and that Weekend with Sudeep might be improvised a bit. Coming to the Bigg Boss house, the interior of the house will be changed and new rooms will be installed as per the tasks. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.