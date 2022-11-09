Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Voting Lines Closed

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is entertaining the audience and contestants are making sure to keep the small screen viewers of Colors Kannada clued to their television sets with their antics. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has successfully completed six weeks earning impressive TRP ratings and entered into its seventh week.

Sanya Iyer's elimination from the show has stunned the audience and contestants. Now, in the seventh week's nominations process, Rupesh Rajanna's statements about Divya Uruduga and other contestants made the nomination task more interesting. Bigg Boss even asked Prashanth Sambagri who is the new captain of the house, to nominate one contestant for the danger zone. Prashanth Sambargi nominated Amulya Gowda for danger zone. Contestants are unhappy and can't seem to stop arguing over the reasons for nomination. However, the biggest twist is Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers announcing "no eviction" this week, but the contestants are not aware of it.

Yes, as per sources, Bigg Boss producers have announced that the voting lines would be closed this week and there would be "no elimination". The contestants will learn about the no-elimination process in Vaarada Kathe Kicchana Jothe episode. BBK9 viewers say that this week's nomination process is more interesting than any other week.

BBK9 makers are giving a lot of screen space to Rupesh Rajanna's drama in the nomination process. Meanwhile, Divya U fans are trolling Rupesh Rajanna for targeting Divya U. Let us wait and watch what BBK9 makers are planning.