Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Viewers Predict Divya Uruduga's Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestants are giving the best content to the show and grabbing the attention of the audience with their intense drama in the tasks. In today's promo, we can see Aryavardhan and Rupesh Shetty get into a heated argument by having a fun fight. Anyway, Roopesh Shetty tries to stop them. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers like the Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna combination. Well, the contestants who are on the nomination list for the eleventh-week elimination process are Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. Roopesh Shetty and Rupesh Rajanna escaped the nominations. BBK9 audience are confused to choose which contestant they should evict this week. All the contestants who are on the nomination list are strong contenders. There are giving stiff competition to each other and changing their game strategy each day.

According to social media analytics, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers predict Arun Sagar and Divya Uruduga are in the danger zone. They say that BBK9 makers might eliminate Divya U this week. But Divya U fans are working hard to save her from eleventh-week elimination. Meanwhile, viewers voting poll on Twitter says that Arun Sagar may get an exit pass this week. Let us wait and watch which contestant will face the axe this week.