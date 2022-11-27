Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Unexpected Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed its ninth week and entered its tenth week. The contestants are doing their best to grab the attention of the audience. As the show is heading towards the grand finale, BBK9 viewers are having debates and discussions on social media platforms about which contestants have chances to bag the trophy. According to Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are competing to impress the audience.The predictions say that Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Kavyashree, and Divya Uruduga will enter the grand finale week for sure. Deepika Das, who was eliminated in the eighth week as entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house via wild card entry. A section audience are upset with the wild card entry because they expected new contestants to enter the house, especially because they believed in Chandrachud's wild acrd entry rumor.

Talking about this week's elimination, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aravardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Prashanth, Vinod, and Divya Uruduga. According to social media speculation, BBK9 viewers might witness an unexpected elimination this week, which the makers are not revealing it. Anyway, BBK viewers expect double elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada producers have in store for us.