Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Third Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is garnering good TRPs, thanks to all the drama and controversies created by contestants in the house. A few are even pulling pranks on their housemates, while a few others are getting into fights over trivial issues. The new contestants are giving stiff competition to the old contestants. Especially, Amulya Gowda's attitude in the tasks and her bond with Rakesh Adiga is making her popular in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house.

According to Bigg Boss Kannada 9 live, Bigg Boss assigned captaincy task to contestants, and Roopesh Rajanna was on fire. Well, contestants nominated for elimination in the third week are Roopesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, and Mayuri Kyatari.

Interestingly there were no arguments during the third week nomination process. Netizens say that all the contestants who got nominated in the third week are strong contenders. They are predicting that a senior contestant would get an exit pass from the show. Meanwhile, Roopesh Shetty is at the top with the highest vote percentage, and Divya U is said to be in the second position. Roopesh Shetty fans are leaving no stonr unturned to keep him in the top position and he is being tipped as one of the strong contenders to win Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

As per polls, all the 10 BBK9 contestants are in the danger zone. It remains to be seen who will survive elimination and who will be shown the door by Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host Kichcha Sudeep.

