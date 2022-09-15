Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Start Date, Time and Where to Watch

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 promo is out! Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will go on air on September 24 at 6 pm on Colors Kannada channel and Voot OTT platform. Buzz has it that previous contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada might enter season 9 along with new contestants. The latest BBK9 promo shows celebrities who were part of previous seasons like Anupama Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, and Deepika Das packing their bags to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glass house. It is not clearwhether they will enter the house as contestants but the promo hints that ex-contestants will be part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

We can say that this old contestants concept has been inspired by Hindi Bigg Boss. Anupama Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, and Deepika Das were contestants who got a lot of footage and dominated the Bigg Boss house in their respective seasons. Prashanth Sambaragi kept the audience glued to their television sets with his controversial fights. Vaishnavi Gowda earned huge popularity with Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 even though she was already popular because of her Kannada TV serials.

Vaishnavi fans used to keep her on top of social media trends her 24/7 on Twitter and predicted her as the winner. But to everyone's surprise, Manju Pavagada bagged the BBK8 trophy. If Vaishnavi enters Bigg Boss 9 Kannada, then her fans will make sure that she will lift the trophy. Now, with the latest BBK9 promo featuring Vaishnavi, netizens' expectations have reached its peak over Vaishnavi getting lucky this time around.