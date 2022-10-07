Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Second Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestants are going all out best to win the captaincy task and rule the glass house. Bigg Boss is assigning tough tasks to the contestant in order to become captaincy contenders. Netizens say Bigg Boss Kannada makers planned the most difficult tasks this season when compared to the previous times. But a few contestants are not taking the game seriously and doing pranks in the given task.

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss punishes a few contestants by removing them from the captaincy task after all their hard work. In the last weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep warned Arun Sagar and other contestants to not pull pranks during the tasks. Now, with the weekend approaching, it's elimination time. The contestants who have been nominated for elimination in the second week include Amulya, Aryavardhan, Darsh, Mayuri, Nawaz, Deepika, Prashanth, Neha, and Roopesh Shetty.

Roopesh Shetty is topping the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting polls with highest vote percentage. As per the unofficial BBK9 voting results, Aryavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya, and Deepika Das are in the safe zone. Contestants who are in the danger zone are Darsh, Mayuri, Nawaz, and Neha. However, the voting line will end tonight at 12 pm. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are rooting for their favorite contestant on social media. We can say that this week's elimination will totally depend on the captaincy task performance. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.