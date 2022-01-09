Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Postponed?

Kannada audiences are eagerly waiting for season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada. There are many speculations doing the rounds about the launch date of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Earlier, in some interviews, Kichcha Sudeep hinted that season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada could start in the middle of January, but it seems that the makers are not planning to air the show this month.

Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada was launched in the last week of February, so there are expectations that season 9 might also begin in the last week of February. But as the new COVID variant Omicron cases and COVID 19 cases are increasing each day, most of the states have announced a night curfew. In Karnataka where the Bigg Boss Kannada sets have been erected, the govt has also imposed weekend lockdown. So the chances of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Starting this month is out of question.

Show observers predict that there is a high likelihood of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 getting postponed by a few weeks till the COVID situation comes under control. It is worth mentioning here that even season 8 got suspended midway due to a surge of COVID cases in the state. However, Colors Kannada restarted the show, dubbed second innings, after following due pandemic protocols for the contestants.

The Bigg Boss Kannada show is the most popular and hugely watched reality show on the Kannada small screen. The show garnered more following in the last season. For the unversed, Season 8 entertained the audience and kept them hooked to their television sets. Thanks to Divya U and Aravind KP chemistry and Prashanth- Chandrachud's controversial fights, the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss was a hugely successful getting record TRPs. Keep following Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.