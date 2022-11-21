Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Nomination List Week 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is heading towards the grand finale in a few weeks. The contestants are enjoying the game and having arguments over the tasks. In the weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep is sorting out the issues and schooling contestants who violated the rules during the task. Well, BBK9 is not getting as much TRP rating as season 8 but it managing to cross it. Anyhow, Rupesh Rajanna, Prashanth Sambargi, and Arun Sagar are giving good content to the show. On the other hand, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya U are topping the poll, and they are highly predicted for the top three contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale.

The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aravardhan, and Divya Uruduga. BBK9n viewers say that Anupama might get a red card for the ninth-week elimination. Because BBK makers will save Aryavardhan and Arun Sagar for content purposes. Amulya and Divya Uruduga are TRP materials for the Colors Kannada channel. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are planning for us.