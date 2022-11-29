Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Nomination List Week 10

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is heading towards a grand finale, and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with ugly spats and funny conversations.

BBK9 viewers loved Aryavardhan, Roopesh Shetty, and Rupesh Rajanna's comedy after the task. According to social media analysis, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are getting massive support from the viewers.

Divya Uruduga fans are back on Twitter and trending her 24/7, to make sure she bags the trophy. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning a family episode this week, and BBK9 viewers were kicked after watching the episode. In today’s promo, we can see Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga's parents enter the BBK9 house. Divya Uruduga gets emotional, and her mother asks her to play well, and Rakesh Adiga’s mom has funny conversations with other contestants.

For the tenth week of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 elimination, all of the contestants have been nominated. The contestants who are in the nomination list are Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree, Anupama, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi. We are sure Rupesh Rajanna will escape elimination this week. It would be interesting to watch which Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant will face the axe in the coming weekend.