Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Nominated Contestants Week 14

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 curtains will be down in the next few days. The contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are giving their best to win the trophy and escape elimination in the finale. Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are the recent contestants to get evicted from the BBK9 glasshouse in 13th week elimination process. The contestants who left the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house for the finale race are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, and Deepika Das. Well, the social media speculations say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will end up as winner and runner-up of the show. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will premiere on December 29th and 31st.

As the show is in its finale week, Bigg Boss nominated all the contestants for final eliminations. Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, and Deepika Das are nominated for this week's elimination. There rumours of mid-week elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning for.