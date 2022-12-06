Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Nominated Contestants Week 11

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are having fun and equally changing their game strategies as per their contenders performances. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed ten weeks and entertained the audience with their fights and ugly spats. Kavyashree Gowda is the tenth contestant to get evicted from the BBK9 glasshouse. Last week, contestants met their family members and boosted themselves in the house. Anyway, there are five more weeks left for the contestants for the grand finale. BBK9 viewers are having discussions on social media platforms over the top five contestants, winner, and runner up of the show. Netizens say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga have high chance of being the top two finalists. Well, Roopesh Shetty is trending as the winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, and Rakesh Adiga as the first runner-up.

Divya Uruduga's fans are also not leaving any opportunity to trend her on social media. Divya U fans will ensure that she is in the top three list for the finale based on social media analytics. Well, the contestants who got nominated for the eleventh-week elimination process are, Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. Roopesh Shetty and Rupesh Rajanna escaped elimination. Rupesh Rajanna is the new captain of the BBK9 house.