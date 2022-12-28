Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Grand Finale Countdown Begins

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Finals: The curtains will come down for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 in two days from now. BBK9 viewers can't wait to know the winner and runner-up of the show. The audience are indulging in debates on the social media platform over which contestant will win the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy.

The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale will premiere on December 29 to 31. As per social media sources, there is a high chance of Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga to occupy the top two positions. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans are not leaving no chance when it comes to promoting their favourite contestants on social media and are asking the audience to cast their votes for them. Well, it is clear that either Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga will lift the BBK9 trophy.

With the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale approaching, BBK9 viewers are keeping their fingers crossed and they are eager to learn who the top three contestants are.

For the unversed, Aryavardhan Guriji got evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glass house in mid-week elimination. According to social media analysis, the contestants occupying the five positions are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna.

A section of the audience says that Rupesh Rajanna or Divya U will get eliminated in the fifth and fourth positions in the grand finale episode. Let us wait and watch which contestant will take home Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy.