Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 First Week Voting Results

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting good TRP ratings and contestants are entertaining the audience with their jokes and antics. It has been only three days since the show begun, but there has been not much action inside the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants who are on the nomination list for elimination in the first week are Arun Sagar, Arayavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Saanya, Nawaz, Mayuri Kyatari, Darsh Chandrappa, Vinoda Gobbaragala, Aishwarya Pissay, Roopesh Shetty, and Kavyashree Gowda. The nomination process took place in the confession room. BBK9 viewers say that contestants nominated each other over silly reasons and that the nomination task was a bit boring.

Anyway, Roopesh Shetty and Divya U are topping the voting polls, as expected. As per unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, Arun Sagar, Mayuri Kyatari, Arayavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Saanya, and Roopesh Shetty are in the safe zone.

The contestants who are in the danger zone are Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Vinoda Gobbaragala, Aishwarya Pissay, and Kayashree Gowda. However, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting percentage changes each day based on the contestants' performance. As this is only the first week, BBK9 viewers suggest makers to announce a no elimination week, so that they can observe the game of all the contestants and eliminate the worst performer. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: BBK9: Kavyashree Using Roopesh Shetty to Escape Elimination