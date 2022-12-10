Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Danger Zone Contestants Week 11

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed its eleventh week and entered its twelfth week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are giving their best to entertain the audience with their fun and arguments in the tasks. BBK9 viewers are enjoying contestants' performance and having debates on social media over their behaviour. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are gaining a huge following for their game outside the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 reviewers say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will end up as the winner and runner up of the show. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 audience are eager to know which contestants will get an exit pass this week.

So the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. According to the reports, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, and Divya Uruduga are in the safe zone. The contestants in the danger zone are Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. BBK9 viewers say that Anupama Gowda has many chances to be evicted this week. While a section of the audience predicts Divya Uruduga's elimination.