Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Contestants Voting Percentage Week 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 completed its ninth week and entered the tenth week. We can say that the BBK9 contestants heading toward the grand finale. The audience are predicting on social media about the top five contestants who might enter the finale week. Well, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are highly predicted for BBK9 winner and runner up. The contestants are impressing the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers and giving their best so that they can escape elimination. Talking about elimination, Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aravardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Prashanth, Vinod, and Divya Uruduga are nominated for ninth-week elimination.

Check out the contestants voting percentage in week 9

Amulya Gowda: 88.49%

Anupama: 76.39%

Arun Sagar: 78.26%

Aravardhan: 85%

Roopesh Shetty: 90.36%

Rupesh Rajanna: 65%

Kavyashree: 67.49%

Prashanth Sambargi: 77%

Vinod: 71.09%

Divya Uruduga: 89.48%