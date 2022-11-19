Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Contestants Voting Percentage Week 8

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has completed its eighth week with high drama and fights in the toy task and entered the ninth week. In toy task, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty got into heated arguments over the game for the first time. Prashanth Sambargi has sent to thetr jail as a worst performer of the week. Anyway, the equations between the contestants changed, and next week's nominations might be interesting based on this week's captaincy task fights. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty fans are having a war on social media. However, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Amulya Gowda, Deepika Das , Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Arun Sagar, Anupama, Prashanth Sambargi, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna.

Check out the Bigg Boss Kannada Contestants Voting Percentage

Amulya Gowda: 77%

Deepika Das: 85%

Divya Uruduga: 89%

Roopesh Shetty: 97.37%

Arun Sagar: 76:23%

Anupama: 65.01%

Prashanth Sambargi: 67.83%

Aryavardhan: 55%

Rupesh Rajanna: 34.74%